Corby Council takes over innovation hub

Corby Council has taken ownership of a building in the town formerly known as the Pearson Training Academy.

The building, off Bangrave Road (A43), is more than 65,000 sq ft and will be rebranded as the Corby Innovation Hub.

It is hoped to attract more new and growing businesses to the town much like the Corby Enterprise Centre which is currently 100 per cent occupied.

The space being offered is perfect for start up office tenants and those seeking industrial or warehouse space.

Deputy leader of Corby Council Cllr Jean Addison said: “Corby is a town who welcomes businesses from all around, and with the Enterprise Centre doing so well, I’m extremely pleased that we now have another building which is the perfect space for growing businesses.

“I would urge any businesses looking for office or warehouse space to contact us to arrange a viewing.”

Call the Corby Enterprise Centre on 01536 560560 for all inquiries surrounding the Corby Innovation Hub.