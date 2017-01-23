Compensation available to people affected by loss of gas supply in Oundle

Gas supplies have been restored to almost all properties in Oundle now.

National Grid has thanked the people of Oundle for their patience while engineers have been restoring gas supplies to the town.

A spokesman for the firm said: “We have now switched the gas back on to all the homes and businesses in Oundle to which we have been able to gain access.

“The number of properties left to reconnect is 89 and falling.

“We have left contact details for those properties to which we have not been able to gain access.

“We would ask the residents to call us so we can send an engineer out to switch the gas back on.

“Please do not try to do this yourself.

“Wait for an engineer to call as we will need to carry out safety checks on the gas appliances and the gas meter.”

The customer hub and operations centre in Oundle has now closed, but anyone who has any questions can call 0845 8351111.

And the spokesman added: “If you have lost your gas supply you are entitled to compensation.

“We will be writing to everyone explaining how compensation will be paid to them.”

Further details about the incident, which has been ongoing since the end of last week, can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Oundle-gas-incident-updates-1851026971848828/