Cash boost of more than £1,000 for Rushden maritime group

A Rushden group is one of numerous water rescue charities in the UK which have been awarded a share of £913,000 by Maritime minister John Hayes today (Tuesday).

It is the third round of funding provided under a five-year £5 million scheme announced as part of the 2014 budget statement.

The grant supports charities running local lifeboat and rescue services, helping those in danger on and around inland and inshore waterways, including during flooding and other incidents.

The money can be used to buy new lifeboats and other equipment such as lifejackets and safety gear.

Among those to receive funding is the Rushden Maritime Volunteer Service, which has been given £1,073.95.

Maritime minister John Hayes said: “Every day countless volunteers in water rescue charities across our island nation carry out vital work during emergencies, not only around our coasts but also keeping our rivers, lakes and inshore waters safe.

“It is imperative that we value and support their tireless efforts.

“I am delighted to be able to announce the latest round of funding, ensuring they have the equipment and resources they need to provide their round-the-clock life-saving services.”

An expert panel - including representatives from the devolved administrations, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, and the Royal Yachting Association - assessed applications submitted to the Department for Transport.

They judged the applications on the basis of how the equipment or training will be used to support life-saving, search and rescue operations and flood response capability locally and nationally, whether the funding will deliver wider community benefits, and how the equipment and skills will bring sustainable benefits.

