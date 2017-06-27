Caravan worth £12,000 stolen from Northamptonshire garden centre

Thieves stole a £12,000 caravan after breaking into a garden centre in Northamptonshire.

The theft happened some time between 10pm last Friday (June 23) and 1.30am the following morning at the Woodmeadow Garden Centre, just off the A43 at Hannington.

The offenders forced an electric sliding gate and then bolt-cropped the padlocks on two further gates before gaining access to the caravan storage area.

A wheel clamp was then removed allowing the thieves to remove the caravan with an unknown vehicle.

The caravan has the chassis number SGDST5DSWB0874349 and this was etched on all internal windows at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.