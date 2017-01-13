Business as normal as Wellingborough shopping centre re-opens

A shopping centre which was forced to close due to a technical issue has re-opened.

The Swansgate Shopping Centre in Wellingborough had to close at about 2pm yesterday (Thursday) due to a technical problem.

Centre bosses said they would be closed until further notice as they couldn’t re-open until it was safe to do so, but they have just confirmed that the shopping centre is back open today (Friday).

A spokesman for the shopping centre said: “We are open as normal today.”

