Budding Willy Wonka from Irthlingborough wins national chocolate bar competition

A primary school pupil has won a national competition to mark the centenary of Roald Dahl’s birth after inventing a new chocolate bar.

Alfie Richards from Irthlingborough Junior School scooped the top prize in the KS2 category of Discovery Education’s Sweet Inventions Competition, which encouraged children to step into the shoes of Willy Wonka.

Alfie's winning design

Alfie, eight, impressed judges with his design for a magical chocolate bar which changes shape and colour.

Made from a top-secret recipe, ‘Magi-Choc’ can morph easily into other objects – enabling children to hide the treat from parents and teachers!

As part of his prize, Alfie has been invited to Discovery HQ in London to see his artwork turned into a professionally designed poster.

His design will feature in a special exhibition at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, later this year.

The Year 3 pupil will also receive a set of Roald Dahl books for both himself and the school.

Headteacher Nick Garley said: “The Discovery Education competition was a fantastic way to mark Roald Dahl’s centenary, and the children enjoyed inventing their own Wonka-inspired sweets and chocolates.

“We were really impressed with the originality of their creations, and we’re proud that Alfie has been chosen as a national winner.”

Learning manager at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre Natalie Wallace said: Roald Dahl’s favourite thing in the world was chocolate – in fact it was an obsession for him.

“The judges were very impressed with Alfie’s design, and his use of the themes of disguise, deception and transformation as he described the chocolate bar morphing into new objects to trick teachers and parents.”