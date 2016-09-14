Bake Off returns to Wellingborough this weekend

Bakers are preparing to rise to the challenge as they go head to head in the town’s Bake Off taking place this weekend.

The cake contest, based on the popular TV series starring Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, will take place at Gloucester Place (on corner of Market Street and Cambridge Street) from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, September 17.

Afterwards lucky visitors at the event will be able to purchase the sweet delights at Wellingborough’s first coffee afternoon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

John Cable, manager of the Wellingborough BID, which stages events to promote the town centre through its Discover Wellingborough campaign, said: “The Bake Off is fast approaching and we have had some really exciting and delicious sounding entries this year.

“Everyone is invited to come down on Saturday and see all the gorgeous baking goodies from 11am onwards.

“Wellingborough’s first coffee afternoon will take place the same afternoon, in aid of Macmillan Cancer support, from 2pm where all the cakes entered in the bake off will be sold along with a choice of drink.”

Cake makers will showcase their signature bake and showstopper creation in six different categories.

Judges are looking forward to tasting a signature bake and show stopper creation in a range of categories, which include identical cup or fairy cakes, the Victoria sponge, the chocolate cake and an Olympics themed cake category.

There are also two different age categories for children under 12 and young people aged between 12 and 16.

It is the fourth cake competition which has been organised by the town’s Business Improvement District (BID) to find Wellingborough’s star baker.