Armed robbery in Irthlingborough believed to be linked to Wellingborough car crash

Officers investigating an armed robbery in Irthlingborough believe it could be linked to a crash in Wellingborough.

Two men wearing hi-vis jackets entered the Premier lakeside store in Wellingborough Road, Irthlingborough, threatened staff and stole cash, cigarettes and scratch cards before making off in a green Ford Mondeo with registration number WR52 SUH.

The same vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision 10 minutes later at the Wellingborough/Redhill Grange roundabout in Harrowden Road where it was in collision with two other vehicles before driving off.

As the airbags had been deployed the offenders decamped a short distance away and ran off.

Police have just released details of the robbery, which took place between 6.45am and 7.10am on Friday, March 24.

And a police spokesman said: “We would like to speak to anybody who witnessed either of the two incidents.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information about either incident, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.