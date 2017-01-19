A6 closed in both directions after bridge inspection

A section of the A6 between Rothwell and Desborough has been closed in both directions.

Following a routine inspection of the Desborough bypass bridge over the River Ise, the bridge was closed due to safety concerns late last night.

The inspection uncovered significant road foundation failure and investigation work has started.

The road remains closed this morning (Thursday) and it is not yet known when it will re-open.

A signed route diverts traffic from the A6 onto the A427 junction towards Corby, where traffic will continue along the A427 exiting at the A6003 roundabout.

Traffic will continue along the A6003 (Uppingham Road) to its termination at the A43 roundabout.

Traffic must then access the A43 (southbound towards Kettering) and continue to Junction 7 where traffic will leave the A43 and join the A14 travelling westbound towards Desborough and Rothwell.

Traffic will then exit the A14 at Junction 3 to re-join the A6.