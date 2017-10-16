40 officers involved in operation to target drug dealing in Thrapston

A 12-year-old was among five people arrested following an operation to target cannabis dealing in Thrapston.

A team of 40 officers were involved in the raids on five addresses in the Thrapston area.

Police arrested five people, the youngest of whom was 12 and the oldest was 22 on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs, possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and robbery.

All five have been released under investigation by Northamptonshire Police.

PC Mitch Mitchinson, who is based with the safe community team in Thrapston and led Friday’s operation, said the problem of drug dealing in Thrapston was centred upon the skate park in Meadow Lane.

He said: “We carried out a robust operation to target suspected drug dealers in the town following concerns raised by people in the Thrapston community and, as a result, we have arrested a number of people and seized an amount of cannabis.

“We would strongly urge anyone, in particular parents of teenage children, who has either suspicions or concerns about drug dealing in Thrapston to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.