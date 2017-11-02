Charming Chapel Brampton home packed with retained and enhanced original features

This outstanding quality family home is set in beautifully tended established gardens on a large private plot in Chapel Brampton.

The property is situated in an enviable position off Sandy Lane with a private gated driveway.

Constructed over 80 years ago, the house’s traditional design offers a wealth of charm and character with many of the original features retained and enhanced, these include beamed ceilings, panelled walls, oak staircase, original fireplaces, leaded windows and oak flooring.

Accommodation comprises oak panelled hall, carved oak staircase, sitting room, dining room, snug, study, kitchen and dining room, utility, WC and cellar.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom suite incorporating bathroom and dressing area, five further double bedrooms, family bathroom and shower room.

Outside is an extensive gravelled driveway leading to a detached double garage, a stunning private rear garden which has a large covered entertaining terrace, sunken rose garden and vegetable garden.

£1,575,000

Chapel Brampton

CARTER JONAS 01604 608200