Wistow Maze celebrates 70th anniversary of NHS

Visitors to Wistow Maze will be able to take on a new puzzle which will be open later this week

To mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS, the award-winning Wistow Maze has been designed in the shape of an Ambulance.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of one of the nation’s most loved institutions, and to show our appreciation for the many heroes in the health and emergency services”, says Diana Brooks, owner of Wistow Maze.

The giant 8 acre maize maze has a fun quiz trail hidden amongst its 3 miles of pathways, with high level bridges and towers giving stunning panoramic views.

Visitors will have to find 12 quiz boards which will test their ‘First Aid’ skills and how to treat a casualty!

Anyone coming along can also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.

Across the road is the Wistow Rural Centre with its cafe, garden centre, art gallery, model village and numerous shops, making it a day out suitable for the entire family.

Wistow Maze is a winner of Leicestershire’s Best Visitor Attraction and attracts over 20,000 visitors each year.

The new look maze will be open from Friday July 20 Sunday September 2 every day and then every weekend until September 23.

It will be open from 10am to 6pm and admission charges are £6.95 for adults, £5.95 for children with family tickets of two adults and two children costing £24.

For further information about the maze and the other activities visit www.wistow.com or alternatively call 07884 403889