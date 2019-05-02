Win tickets to see Tom Jones tribute show at the Castle Theatre, Wellingborough

Tom Jones & The Shades of the 60s brings to the stage the story of Tom Jones’s unprecedented rise through the charts with hit after hip-rocking hit!

We’ve teamed up with the Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, to give away two pairs of tickets to the show.

Starring the age-defying voice of Daniel Chettoe, best known for his outstanding vocal performances on Britain’s Got Talent, this exciting and nostalgic journey celebrating the voice and the star prized all over the world can be enjoyed at Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 16.

From the green, green grass of a small Welsh mining village to international superstar fame, Tom Jones always was unusual!

His toe-tapping, hip-shaking moves and that unique pop tenor voice defined Tom Jones the man, and shaped a career over five decades long.

Now a star judge of The Voice, he has remained relevant to three generations of music lovers.

Modern songs including Sex Bomb and Mama Told Me Not To Come introduced the star to 00s pop music with a bang while his classics of Delilah, What’s New Pussycat and It’s Not Unusual are still just as well-known today as they ever were.

Daniel Chettoe leads an exceptionally talented cast including the iconic trio, The Shades of the 60s, who come together to bring highlights of Tom’s many friends and co-stars to life alongside him, enough to give you Chills and Fever!

Wide collars and tight trousers are back so Ladies, warm up those hips for shaking and Gents, bring along your dancing shoes... it’s time to be Burnin’ Down the House!

Tickets for this evening of music hits are priced £21 (£19) and can be purchased by calling the Box Office on 01933 270 007 or online at www.castletheatre.co.uk.

To be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets to the show just answer this question: On which TV music show is Tom Jones a judge?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and contact details, here, before midday on Monday, May 13.