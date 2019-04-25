Wet Wet Wet bring hits and soul to Northampton

Hot on the heels of critically acclaimed sold out Glasgow and London shows, Wet Wet Wet are on their first UK tour with new singer Kevin Simm and are heading to Royal & Derngate.

Simm is best known for his time in noughties pop sensation Liberty X and as winner of the 2016 series of The Voice.

Embarking on his first tour with Wet Wet Wet, Simm said: “I’m very excited to go out on tour with the guys.

The reaction to the first two shows was overwhelming and confirmed to me that I’m in the right place. I am really looking forward to performing for and meeting more of the band’s fans across the country in 2019.”

The band’s Tommy Cunningham added: “It’s a new and exciting chapter for Wet Wet Wet as we embrace the opportunity to reconnect with our fans on an intimate level. We can’t wait to visit some towns and cities that we haven’t been to in a while and some we’ve never played in.”

Bursting onto the scene out of Glasgow in 1987, Wet Wet Wet have been a musical phenomenon. The band have sold more than 15 million albums and singles, spent more than 500 weeks on the UK charts and sold hundreds of thousands of gig tickets.

Wet Wet Wet have always said of themselves: “We are first and foremost a soul band - not only in influence and direction, but more importantly in attitude and ambition.”

In Kevin Simm, the band has found someone who shares their vision and has one of the finest male soul voices that the UK has to offer. The band’s single Love Is All Around was the biggest selling single of 1994, when it spent 15 weeks at Number One, making it the longest spell at the top for any UK artist.

The band performed on Top Of The Pops 56 times, a record for a Scottish artist. They set a record by playing ten sold-out shows at Glasgow’s SEC in 1995, when they were officially the most popular live act in the UK - even out-selling the Rolling Stones, who were also on tour that year.

Wet Wet Wet headline Royal & Derngate on Thursday, May 2. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £27 before fees.

For more details, visit https://wetwetwet.co.uk