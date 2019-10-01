The production of Aladdin is the first professional pantomime to be put on in Wellingborough's Castle Theatre.

Wellingborough panto featuring Atomic Kitten star launches

Wellingborough's first in-house pantomime had a very special launch on Friday (September 27) to introduce its stars.

The star of the show is Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton, who is about to go on an arena tour that finishes just in time for the panto. The cast were introduced by children from Great Doddington primary school who at the launch, where they also enjoyed a drama workshop with Elizabeth Bright and Joe Chadwick who are playing Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. You can buy tickets by calling the box office on 01933 270007 or going online.

The panto is set to delight audiences with a mix of music, dance, humour and a flying magic carpet!

1. Panto cast with Wellingborough councillors.

Phoebe Radford
jpimedia
Children from Great Doddington primary school introduced the cast, including Robert Squire as Widow Twankey

2. All good pantos need a Dame!

Phoebe Radford
jpimedia
The children were invited to take part in a drama workshop led by Elizabeth Bright (pictured) who is playing Princess Jasmine, and Joe Chadwick who is playing Aladdin

3. Princess Jasmine gives a wave

Phoebe Radford
jpimedia
The launch gave an idea of what you can expect on stage

4. The Castle Theatre was transformed

Castle Theatre
other
