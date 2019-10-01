Wellingborough panto featuring Atomic Kitten star launches
Wellingborough's first in-house pantomime had a very special launch on Friday (September 27) to introduce its stars.
The star of the show is Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton, who is about to go on an arena tour that finishes just in time for the panto. The cast were introduced by children from Great Doddington primary school who at the launch, where they also enjoyed a drama workshop with Elizabeth Bright and Joe Chadwick who are playing Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. You can buy tickets by calling the box office on 01933 270007 or going online.
1. Panto cast with Wellingborough councillors.
The panto is set to delight audiences with a mix of music, dance, humour and a flying magic carpet!