Wellingborough panto featuring Atomic Kitten star launches

The star of the show is Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton, who is about to go on an arena tour that finishes just in time for the panto. The cast were introduced by children from Great Doddington primary school who at the launch, where they also enjoyed a drama workshop with Elizabeth Bright and Joe Chadwick who are playing Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. You can buy tickets by calling the box office on 01933 270007 or going online.

1. Panto cast with Wellingborough councillors. The panto is set to delight audiences with a mix of music, dance, humour and a flying magic carpet! Phoebe Radford jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. All good pantos need a Dame! Children from Great Doddington primary school introduced the cast, including Robert Squire as Widow Twankey Phoebe Radford jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Princess Jasmine gives a wave The children were invited to take part in a drama workshop led by Elizabeth Bright (pictured) who is playing Princess Jasmine, and Joe Chadwick who is playing Aladdin Phoebe Radford jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The Castle Theatre was transformed The launch gave an idea of what you can expect on stage Castle Theatre other Buy a Photo

View more