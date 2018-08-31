Tickets on sale for Dr Frights in Northampton

A new series of scares and ghouls will be out to terrify the people of Northampton with the arrival of Dr Fright's in Northampton.

Tickets for the multi award winning Dr Fright's Halloween Nights will be on sale from 10am on Saturday September 1.

Dr Fright's Halloween Nights

Horrrortown will be the 9th incarnation of the popular annual attraction which brings thousands of people to White's Nurseries at Earls Barton from October 12 to 31.

“Once again we have upped the ante for this year’s event” stated co-organiser Joe Gray. “Imagine being stranded in a sinister, cursed town straight from The Twilight Zone. From there you must navigate through four terrifying town locations, each one full of incredible actors and special effects designed to give you and your friends a night they will never forget!”

Horrortown brings four all new scare mazes to the event. Stepping inside the town’s Heavensgate Hospital you will be hunted down by an evil doctor and his grotesque creations in Shock Therapy. Hollywood Horror 3 is located inside Karloff’s movie theatre, where you will encounter scenes and characters from the silver screen. Escape a twisted, satanic cult in What The Hell? which is set inside a nightclub converted from an abandoned chapel. And find yourselves in the middle of an epic showdown at the town carnival in ‘Killer Clowns Vs Cannibal Hillbillies’.

Ticket prices range from £15.95 - £22.95 plus booking fee. For more information and to buy tickets be sure to visit www.drfrights.com