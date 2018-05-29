Tickets for intimate Ash gig on sale this Friday

Alt rock trio Ash will play Esquires in Bedford this summer as part of a short run of UK dates before heading to America.

The Northern Irish band, led by Tim Wheeler, released their latest album Islands this month.

The record, their seventh LP, is described as an open-hearted set of songs dealing with love and loss, friendship and betrayal, identity, salvation, redemption and rebirth.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Ash have played across the world headlining festival stages along the way.

Best known for hits including Girl From Mars, Oh Yeah and Shining Light, the band celebrated their iconic debut 1977 two years ago.

Ash will headline Esquires on Tuesday, August 14.

Tickets for their Esquires gig go on sale on Friday, June 1, at 10am via Seetickets with a limited number available via Slide Record Shop in Bedford. They cost £18.50 before fees.

For more detail, visit www.ash-official.com