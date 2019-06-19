Three-day rock and metal extravaganza in store at Northampton venue

HOP Fest heads to The Black Prince next week for three days of rock and metal.

HOP Fest heads to The Black Prince next week for three days of rock and metal.

The festival, now in its third year, is taking place at the Northampton venue for the first time and runs from Friday, June 28, to Sunday, June 30.

Set across three stages, Welsh five piece Holding Absence will headline the Casper Stage on the opening night.

Polish death metallers Vader, who released their new EP Thy Messenger in May via Nuclear Blast, headline the Saturday night and the closing night will be headlined by York metal quartet, Glamour of the Kill.

The full line up for the opening day will see Holding Absence joined by Confessions Of A Traitor, From Eden To Exile, High Rise, Kill The Ideal, Faces Of Eve, In Fear They Follow, Ursus and Values. The Faye Stage will be headlined by Jonestown with support by Loose Tooth, Death Valley Knights, A Titan, A Deity, Cutting Teeth, End Of Salvation and Fractions.

Joining Vader on the Casper Stage on the Saturday will be Divine Chaos, Ashborn, the Northants finalists of Metal To The Masses, Crimsun Tusk, The Hope Burden and Siderian. The Faye Stage will be headlined by Death Remains with support by Sworn Amongst, Democratus, Lady Jane’s Revenge, The Final Clause of Tacitus, Take Refuge and Akilla.Joining Sunday headliners Glamour Of The Kill will be Bigfoot, Metasoma, Mage, Damnation’s Hammer, Repulsive Vision, The Young Hearts, On Hollow Ground, Bleed Again and Soulride.

The Faye Stage will be headlined by InVisions with support by The Guts, Dishonour the Crown, Selfworth, Broken Empire, Black Tree Vultures, A New Hope, Dorylus and Sail. During the three days, there will also be music on the Blackbox Stage with sets by Luke Rainsford, The Farriers, Ali Morrison, Deep Sea Mountains, Death Valley Knights, Jack Donovan, Jamie Darnell, Jay Howe and Metasoma.

Weekend tickets cost £50 before fees. Day tickets are available for £20 each on the Friday and Sunday or £30 on the Saturday. Visit www.ticketrage.com.

Photo by Bethan Miller