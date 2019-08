Travel guide creator Lonely Planet has now revealed some of the best things to do all over the UK. Here are 12 of the best things to do in the Home Counties, according to Lonely Planet.

Take a stroll across Beachy Head and Seven Sisters white cliffs Take in the beautiful landscape and fresh air as you take a walk along the Beachy Head and Seven Sisters white cliffs

Whitstables Oyster Festival The Whitstable Oyster Festival is an annual event held in Whitstable. The festival celebrates the town's links with the oyster industry

Broadstairs Splash in the sea and play in the sand at the charming seaside resort of Broadstairs. This seaside town also has connections to the literary world Charles Dickens

Bonfire Night in Lewes Lewes Bonfire describes a set of celebrations held in the town of Lewes, that makes up the UKs largest and most famous Bonfire Night festivities

