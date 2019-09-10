Unique buildings

The 7 unique historic buildings, churches and venues in and around Kettering you can visit for free this month

Kettering and its surrounding area has a rich and varied history, with numerous historic places to visit, including churches, museums and parks.

These are seven unique historic buildings, churches and venues in and around Kettering that you can visit for free this month. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Wicksteed Park opened in 1921, making it the oldest theme park on the UK mainland. It continues to attract thousands of visitors each year to play and explore in its beautiful grounds, set within 147 Acres.

1. Wicksteed Park Heritage Trail

Wicksteed Park opened in 1921, making it the oldest theme park on the UK mainland. It continues to attract thousands of visitors each year to play and explore in its beautiful grounds, set within 147 Acres.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
September 15. Explore this beautiful church, dating from the 13th century. There will be free guided tours throughout the day and a free children's trail. Refreshments available.

2. Open Day at Church of St John the Baptist in Achurch

September 15. Explore this beautiful church, dating from the 13th century. There will be free guided tours throughout the day and a free children's trail. Refreshments available.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
September 18. Guided tours of an 18th and 19th century cottage and garden, explaining how it has developed over two centuries and the part it played in the former bakery next door.

3. The Inside Story of an Ordinary House, Irthlingborough

September 18. Guided tours of an 18th and 19th century cottage and garden, explaining how it has developed over two centuries and the part it played in the former bakery next door.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
September 14. Tours of a 14th century collegiate church with medieval undercrofts of the college buildings.

4. Saint Peters Church, Irthlingborough

September 14. Tours of a 14th century collegiate church with medieval undercrofts of the college buildings.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2