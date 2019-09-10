The 7 unique historic buildings, churches and venues in and around Kettering you can visit for free this month
Kettering and its surrounding area has a rich and varied history, with numerous historic places to visit, including churches, museums and parks.
These are seven unique historic buildings, churches and venues in and around Kettering that you can visit for free this month. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Wicksteed Park Heritage Trail
Wicksteed Park opened in 1921, making it the oldest theme park on the UK mainland. It continues to attract thousands of visitors each year to play and explore in its beautiful grounds, set within 147 Acres.