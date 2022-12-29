Ten events and festivals in Northamptonshire to look forward to in 2023

Need a post-Christmas pick-me-up? One of these events could give you something to look forward to...
From comedians to musical showcases, there are already plenty of events and festivals planned in 2023 across Northamptonshire.
With the Christmas blues and the January cold temperatures creeping up on us all, having something booked to look forward to is a good way to get through the difficult month.
Here are ten events and festivals and more details about each one taking place in Northamptonshire in 2023.
1. The Counterfeit Seventies
Glam rock, new wave and everything in between - the 1970s decade has a lot to give including the music of Slade, Sweet, T.Rex, The Bay City Rollers and more.
Be taken back to that time with the Counterfeit Seventies at The Core at Corby Cube on January 20.
Tickets can be found on the theatre’s website.
Photo: The Counterfeit Seventies
2. Babatunde Aléshé – Babahood
The comedian and I’m A Celebrity 2022 star will be in Northampton in 2023 with his debut comedy tour. The Celebrity Gogglebox star talks about family and fatherhood in his show, which will be at Royal & Derngate on February 3.
Photo: Jeff Spicer
3. Paranormal and psychic event with celebrity psychic Marcus Starr
The celebrity psychic will be at Northampton’s Holiday Inn on February 11. The show will see Marcus bringing through messages from the spirit world to the physical world from the audience’s long lost loved ones.
Tickets can be bought on www.haunted-events.com.
Photo: Haunted Events
4. Disco Inferno
Featuring music from Bee Gees, Village People, Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean and more, there will be plenty to sing and dance along to.
The touring show will be at Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre on February 11.
Tickets can be purchased on the theatre’s website.
Photo: Disco Inferno