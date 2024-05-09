Famous Karen's Diner to host pop-up event in Northamptonshire this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A well-known and much-loved diner is set to host a pop-up event in Northamptonshire this summer.

Karen’s Diner, which is known for its purposely rude customer service, has five permanent locations in England, but also hosts pop-up events.

In July, the chain, which advertises “great burgers and very rude service”, will take over Grendon Hall.

On the event page, the description reads: “Well, well, Karen is in town for one weekend only. It should only take us 48 hours to insult everyone. With this pop-up, you will get a truly authentic Karen's experience, put on by the people who know how to do it best, the OG Karens.

Karen's Diner is coming to Northamptonshire this year.

“With the experience, you will get the classic hat and all the games you will find inside the original diners! The venue will provide incredible food (so we hope), and we will take care of all the insults.

“So, to summarise you have 48 hours to get roasted by our OG Karen's; you get the chance to take some insta worthy pics and play the Karen games. You will get a very insulting hat and hopefully some good food, if the food is below par you can complain to our manager (good luck)

“We look forward to welcoming you to the Roasting Tour!”

The event will take place on Saturday July 13 and Sunday July 14, with booking available between 12pm and 8pm on both days, for 90 minutes per reservation. Booking is advised. Tickets cost £32.49 per person, which includes entrance, a meal and a booking fee. Drinks can be bought on the day.

Karen's Diner customers will be served with anything but a smile.

Karen’s says the menu will depend on venue and the lead booker will be emailed about this prior to the event. They cater for vegetarians and vegans.

According to Karen’s website, dinners can expect “an interactive diner and an absurdly fun experience”. Fun-lovers will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of “stupid” games and are promised “good food, good fun and a dining experience like you've never had before”.