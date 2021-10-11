Eight spooky scary things to do in Northamptonshire for Halloween 2021

Autumn is now here in full swing and you know what that means... Halloween preparations start now!
I don't know about you but I am very excited to snuggle up in some blankets and binge watch all the Tim Burton films with a bowl of treats - Halloween is one of my favourite seasons.
Whether you are a horror fanatic and fancy tackling a few scare mazes or you want to grab a pumpkin spice latte and wonder down some eerie trails, we have got events here for everyone.
Meanwhile, here are eight spooky scary things to do in Northamptonshire this Halloween... muahahahaha!
1. Dr Fright's Halloween Nights
We're kickstarting our spooky list with Dr Fright's Halloween in Earls Barton. Why watch horror movies when you can be in one yourself? If you're brave enough, make your way through four scare mazes - each with their own terrifying theme - experiencing jump scares from live actors and special effects. If you manage to make it out of the mazes with dry underwear, you can then unwind with a cold beverage at the Horror Bar. Tickets are on sale now with dates available to book from October 15 to October 31. Address: WHITES NURSERIES, CLAY LANE, EARLS BARTON, NORTHAMPTONSHIRE NN6 0EP
Photo: Dr Fright's Halloween Nights
2. Spooky Family Pumpkin Hunt at Welford Christmas Tree Farm
Saturday, October 16 - Sunday, October 31. Take part in a Spooky Family Halloween Hunt amongst the trees at Welford Christmas Tree Farm. Turn up in fancy dress, spot the bats high up in the trees and answer the questions on your activity sheet to win a spooky prize! There will also be giant Halloween games, huge hay bales, homemade cakes at the cafe and you can even say hello to the farm's pet pigs, Chocolate and Sugar! Tickets are £6 per child (accompanying adults go free). Address: Portly Ford Farm, Northampton Rd, Welford, NN6 6JF
Photo: Welford Christmas Tree Farm
3. Halloween showing of Hocus Pocus at Delapre Abbey
Wednesday, October 27. Open Air Film & Chill and Delapre Abbey are hosting a special Halloween showing of 'Hocus Pocus'. The event opens at 5pm with the film beginning at 6pm and ending at 7.30pm. There will then be a later showing with the event opening at 8pm and the film finishing at 10.30pm. There will be hot drinks and catering on site but you can bring snacks and blankets! Tickets are £34 for a family ticket (2 adults, 2 kids), £14 for an adult and £9 for a child. Address: Delapre Abbey, London Rd, Northampton NN4 8AW
Photo: Open Air Film & Chill Northampton
4. Halloween Afternoon Tea at Bread & Pullet
Sunday, October 31. If you want to be blown away by creativity this Spooktober, head down to the Bread & Pullet tapas bar and restaurant to tuck into their scrumptious Halloween afternoon teas. Treats on the menu include pumpkin spice scones, black forest gooey eyeball truffles and treacle and spice skeleton gingerbread men. For more information, call 01604 638520. Address: 172 Wellingborough Rd, Northampton NN1 4DZ
Photo: Bread & Pullet