Corby table tennis club hopes to replicate success in Kettering

A new table tennis club with sessions for beginners and more serious players is to open on Tuesday, September 17, in the William Knibb Centre.

The Smash Table Tennis club will run on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6pm to 10pm in Kettering's community hub in Montagu Street with sessions for beginners, intermediates and open hire.

Smash Table Tennis' summer league

Henry Arthur, who has run the Corby Smash Table Tennis club for three and a half years, said: "There's nowhere in Kettering that does table tennis, we are looking to find people who have played before and want to take it back up or people who want to take it up for health reasons, or to socialise or people who want to get really, really good.

"Table tennis attracts a lot of people, we started the club in Corby three and a half years ago so this is like a spin off from there."

The club will hold a free open evening when it launches on Tuesday, September 17, for those interested to get a taste of the sessions free of charge.

Sessions will then continue every Tuesday and Thursday with the first hour of 6pm to 7pm dedicated to coached beginner session that will cost £5, followed by an intermediate coaching session for £7.50 between 7pm and 8.30pm.

The William Knibb Centre on Montagu Street

The remainder of the evening will be open hire of the tables for £10, available to those who want to play with friends or family.

Mr Arthur currently works with a wide range of players from children to players of 81 years of age, some of who have gone on to play in national and international leagues.

Corby player Sam Wilson, 18, won a gold medal at the England Schools Under 19 Championships and is soon moving to Sweden to play there.

The club in Kettering is not being funded from outside sources, Mr Arthur said: "This is not funded, we are starting from scratch - it is costing us.

"We are hoping we can get local businesses involved."

Kettering Smash Table Tennis has started a Twitter page which you can find here.