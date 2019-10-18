Bonfire night 2019: Fireworks displays and events in Northamptonshire

With Guy Fawkes Night fast approaching, there’s a range of bonfire and firework events to attend across Northamptonshire to mark Bonfire Night season in 2019.

From the large-scale fireworks displays to smaller community events, here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s on near you around Bonfire Night this year.

Remember to wrap up warm and stay safe amid the sparklers and rockets.

**********************

NORTHAMPTON

**********************

Event: The biggest display in town - organised by Northampton Borough Council

Where: The Racecourse

When: Sunday, November 3

Time: 2-7pm

Cost: Free

Fun stuff & food: Fairground rides and food stalls at 2pm, with the evening’s entertainment beginning at 4pm when popular local covers band Pure Genius will take to the stage.

This performance will then be followed by a fire and glow show at 4.45pm and the fireworks display at 5.30pm.

Parking: No onsite parking, but visitors can park for free at St Michael’s multi-storey and the Upper Mounts surface car parks, which are a 15 minute walk from the Racecourse.

Footpaths across the Racecourse between St George’s Avenue and Trinity Avenue to the Kettering Road will be closed from 8am on Sunday morning while the fireworks display is being set up.

There will also be some disruption to roads surrounding the park from 2pm onwards as people make their way to and from the Racecourse.

**********************

Event: Bonfire night hosted by NB's Outdoor Events

Where: Duston Mill, Northampton, NN5 4EG

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: 4-9pm

Cost: General admission £5.50 / family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) £16.50 / under 4s free

Fun stuff & food: Fun fair, food stalls, beer tent, fireworks set to music, giant bonfire, live music and entertainment, hog roast

Parking: Free parking

Tickets: Buy tickets here

**********************

Event: Bonfire Night at Boughton Pocket Park

Where: Boughton Pocket Park, Humfrey Lane, NN2 8RY

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: 4.30-7pm (fireworks 5.30pm by Titanium Fireworks)

Cost: Tickets are £4.25 each or £15 for a family of 4 and only available from www.ticketsource.co.uk (search Boughton Pocket Park) or £5 on the gate on the night. Under 2s free.

Limited tickets available and non-refundable

Fun stuff & food: Food, beverages and glowsticks sold in aid of the Boughton Pocket Park are only on sale inside the park. Any vendors outside are not associated with the charity.

Refreshments will be provided by Sauls of Spratton. Hot dogs, hot chocolate, sweet treats, soft drinks

Parking: Organisers ask you to park with care and not to block driveways or access for emergency vehicles

Tickets: Buy tickets here

**********************

Event: Roade Fireworks Display hosted by Roade Football Club

Where: Roade Football Club, Connolly Way, Hyde Road, Roade, NN7 2LX

When: Friday, November 1

Time: 6-11.30pm

Cost: Adults £3, children £2

Fun stuff & food: Fireworks, bonfire, live music in the clubhouse, funfair, bar and plenty of other hot/cold food and drink

**********************

Event: Firework Night hosted by Billing Aquadrome

Where: Billing Aquadrome, Crow Lane, Great Billing, NN3 9DA

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: 6-9pm

Cost: £5 car park

Fun stuff & food: 15-20 minute firework display, trade stands and music

More information: Click here

**********************

Event: Fireworks in the Park 2019

Where: Wootton Community Centre, Curtlee Hill, NN4 6ED

When: Sunday, November 3

Time: 2.30-9pm (fireworks around 7.30pm TBC)

Fun stuff & food: Fairground from 2.30pm, StrEAT food from 4pm, stage from 5pm with DJ Lynton, live music from Slim47, Wootton Primary school choir will be performing.

Mulled wine, hot chocolate and parish council bar will be serving alcoholic and soft beverages. Face paints, light up wands

Cost: Free / charity collection buckets for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Wootton first Scouts

Parking: Parking around the recreation ground

**********************

Event: Overstone Park Fireworks Evening

Where: Overstone Park, Billing Lane, NN6 0AS

When: Tuesday, November 5

Time: 6-9pm​

Fun stuff & food: Food stalls and live DJ

Cost: Adults £5, members and children under 12 free (a maximum of 2 children per adult)

Parking:

Tickets: Pre-sale tickets available until November 4 from reception (01604 647666) or available at the gate on the evening

**********************

Event: Village Bonfire and Firework Display

Where: Yardley Hastings Memorial Hall

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: 6.30pm judging of the Guy competition, 6.45pm bonfire, 7pm fireworks

Fun stuff & food: Refreshments and bar. Don't forget to make a Guy

Cost: Adults £3, children £1, under school age free

**********************

DAVENTRY & DISTRICT VILLAGES

**********************

Event: Daventry Town Council annual fireworks display

Where: Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: Gates open from 6pm, fireworks 7.30pm, ends at 9pm

Fun stuff & food: A selection of stalls will also be offering hot food and drinks to keep fireworks fans warm whilst they enjoy the evening, with food available until the event ends

Cost: Free

​Parking: No parking will be available at the school on the night, so please use alternative public car parks in Daventry and arrive at the site on foot. There will however be limited disabled parking spaces available, and these can be reserved by contacting Daventry Town Council on 01327 301246.

**********************

Event: Flore Fireworks presented by Flore Scout Group

Where: Brodie Lodge Playing Field

When: Friday, November 1

Time: Candlelit procession 6pm from Scout Hut, Kings Lane, bonfire 6.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm

Fun stuff & food: Featuring live music by Hannah Rogers, toffee apples and sweet treats by Julie’s Catering and food, drink and rides galore

**********************

Event: Hollowell Bonfire Party

Where: Hollowell Steam Rally field

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: Gates 5pm, bonfire 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm

Fun stuff & food: Food stalls, beer tent, small fairground selection, small vintage vehicle selection

Cost: £1 per person

Camping: This year there is a section of the field allocated for camping - £10 per pitch. Must be on site and set up by 4pm. Payment on arrival

**********************

Event: Pattishall Bonfire and Firework Display

Where: Pattishall Hall and Playing Fields, School Road, Astcote, near Pattishall, NN12 8NN

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: Gates and cafe 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm, fireworks 7pm

Fun stuff & food: A traditional bonfire (guys welcome) and firework display set to music. There will also be a cafe selling hot food and a bar. Sweets and glow sticks on sale for children

Cost: Adults £3, children (5-16) £1, under 5s free

Parking: Access for the disabled, parking and toilets available

**********************

Event: Cold Ashby Playing Fields Family Fireworks and Bonfire

Where: Cold Ashby Sports Field, Stanford Road

When: Friday, November 8

Time: Doors 6.30pm, bonfire 7pm, fireworks shortly after

Fun stuff & food: Bar serving real ale, mulled wine and soft drinks, BBQ with meat from Joseph Morris as well as vegetarian options

Cost: £3 adults, £1 children

**********************

Event: Bonfire and fireworks hosted by Kelmarsh Young Farmers Club

Where: Crick Boat Show Field, West Haddon Road, Crick, NN6 7SQ

When: Sunday, November 3

Time: Bonfire lit 6.30pm

Fun stuff & food: Hot food, soup, hot drinks, glow sticks, toffee apples

Cost: Admission charged / all profits to charity

**********************

Event: Woodford Halse Firework Night 2019

Where: Woodford Halse Sports & Community Club, Byfield Road, NN11 3QS

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: Gates 5pm, fireworks 6pm following the lighting of the fire

Fun stuff & food: Fireworks and bonfire will be followed by a family disco in the clubhouse, bar open, outside bar, hot dogs, burgers and hot drinks

Cost: Advance tickets £10 for family ticket (2 adults, 2 children), £4 adult, children £2, children under 4 free. Advance ticket sales end at midday Sunday October 27

On the night - £12 family, £5 adults, £3 children

All tickets are valid for entry to the fireworks and family disco

**********************

TOWCESTER

**********************

Event: Friends of Nicholas Hawksmoor School Firework Spectacular

Where: Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School, Balmoral Close, NN12 6JA

When: Friday, November 8

Time: Gates 6pm

Fun stuff & food: Friday, November 2 Fireworks, giant bonfire, glow items, mulled wine, real ale, BBQ, refreshments (cash only), Year 6 lantern parade

Cost: In advance - adult £4, child (3-16 years) £3, under 3s free, family ticket (2 adults, 3 children) £15

Tickets on the night - all £4

Tickets: Available from Monday November 4 from the school office

**********************

Event: Ashton Primary School and Mens Own Firework Event 2019

Where: Northampton Mens Own RFC, Stoke Road, Ashton, NN7 2JN

When: Tuesday, November 5

Time: Doors 6pm, bonfire 6.15pm, fireworks 7pm

Fun stuff & food: Licensed bar, mulled wine, BBQ, confectionery, novelty toys, raffle

Cost: £3 adults, £2 child - pay on the gate

Parking: Limited parking available subject to weather and on a first-come-first-served basis. Please note that the car park gate will open at 6pm. For disabled parking please pre-book by contacting the Ashton ASPA facebook page or emailing ashtonaspa@gmail.com

**********************

Event: Tiffield Parish Council Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Where: Claydon's Field, Tiffield

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: Gates 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm, fireworks 6.45pm

Fun stuff & food: Mulled wine, hot drinks, BBQ, glowsticks

Cost: £4 adults, £1 for children under 16

**********************

SILVERSTONE

**********************

Event: Silverstone’s Circuit's annual spectacular bonfire and firework display

Where:

When: Sunday, November 3

Time: From 5.15pm

Fun stuff & food: Hotdogs, veggie dogs, mulled cider

Cost: £5 per person, children 15 and under free

Tickets: Buy tickets here

**********************

Event: Blackpit Brewery - Bonfire & Fireworks

Where: Blackpit Brewery, MK18 5LJ (near Silverstone)

When: Friday, November 1

Time: 4 - 9pm / festivities start with a procession to light the fire at 6.30pm with fireworks shortly after

Fun stuff & food: Great food, plenty of great beer, fireworks fired by the team that do London New Years Eve fireworks, impressive bonfire, games for children and fires for toasting marshmallows

Cost: Adults start at £6 - tiered pricing so will go up closer to the event / under 18s free

Parking: Free parking

Tickets: Buy tickets here

**********************

KETTERING

**********************

Event: 18th annual fireworks display at Wicksteed Park

Where: Wicksteed Park, Barton Road, Kettering, NN15 6NJ

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: 5-11.30pm

Minotaur Wickerman being lit at 7.15pm and fireworks display at approx 8pm

Cost: Online £4 / £5 on the gate / babies in arms go free

Fun stuff & food: Brand new for 2019 there will also be a laser show as well as fireworks

Parking: Car parking is free on the night, it is best to arrive early as it does get busy.

Tickets: Buy tickets here

**********************

CORBY

**********************

Event: Corby Bonfire Night - organised by Corby Borough Council

Where: Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road

When: Tuesday, November 5

Time: 6.30pm torchlight procession assembles at the swimming pool car park, 6.45pm procession moves off, led by the piper, 7pm bonfire lit, 7.30pm fireworks

Cost: Free

Parking: Drivers should only use town centre car parks

**********************

Event: Brigstock Bonfire Night

Where: Brigstock Meadow

When: Sunday, November 3

Time: Gates open 5.30pm, bonfire 6pm, fireworks 6.30pm

Cost: £3 adults, £2 children (£4 and £2.50 on the gate)

Tickets: Sally Wilks or Paula Addision 373579

**********************

Event: Bonfire Night hosted by Rockingham Village

Where: Rockingham Village Hall, Main St, Rockingham, LE168TG

When: Tuesday, November 5

Time: 6-9pm

Cost: Free - donations welcome

**********************

RUSHDEN

**********************

Event: 51st Firework Display hosted by Nene Valley District Scouts

Where: Hall Park, Rushden

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: Fun starts at 6.30pm

Fun stuff: Live music

Cost: Advance tickets - £5 adult / £3 child (aged 3-14) / on the night tickets - £6 adult / £4 child (aged 3-14)

Tickets: Available from any Nene Valley Scout Group or various shops in Higham Ferrers, Irthlingborough, Raunds and Rushden

**********************

Event: Firework Frenzy 2019

Where: Santa Pod Raceway, Airfield Road, Podington, NN29 7XA

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: Main activities between 4pm and 7pm

Fun stuff & food: A spectacular afternoon/evening of fireworks, live action including Podzilla the Monster Truck, stunt display, drifting, bonfire, fun fair, catering and bar facilities, plus family entertainment

Cost: From £25 per car

Tickets: Buy tickets here

**********************

WELLINGBOROUGH

**********************

Event: Firework display at WRFC

Where: Wellingborough Rugby Football Club, Cut Throat Lane, Great Doddington, NN29 7TZ

When: Friday, November 1

Time: Gates 6pm, fireworks 7.45pm

Fun stuff & food: BBQ, bar, hog roast, sweet stall, hot and cold drinks

Cost: £10 per car

**********************

Event: 2nd Year of FDCC fireworks night

Where: Finedon Dolben Cricket Club, Avenue Road, NN9 5JJ

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: 7-10pm

Fun stuff & food: Music, food and bar

Cost: Adults £3, children £2

**********************

DESBOROUGH

**********************

Event: Desborough Town Firework Display

Where: Desborough Leisure Centre

When: Saturday, November 2

Time: 6pm

Fun stuff & food: Food and refreshments available

**********************

Event: Big Bonfire Party at West Lodge

Where: West Lodge Farm Park, Back Lane, NN14 2SH

When: Tuesday, November 5

Time: 4.30-6.30pm

Fun stuff & food: A sell out event every year with no fireworks - aimed at children (and animals) that don't like loud noises. Included in the ticket price - watch the Gunpwder Plot re enactment infront of the huge bonfire, free sparklers for every family, help to make a guy which will be thrown on the bonfire, piglet race, chalk colouring competition, entry to the Indoor Adventure Barn for the duration of the event

Cost: £4 per person, under 2s free

Tickets: Buy tickets here

**********************

THRAPSTON

**********************

Event: Thrapston Fireworks 2019

Where: Castle Playing Fields, Chancery Lane, Thrapston

When: Tuesday, November 5

Time: 6.45pm arrival, 7pm display

Fun stuff: Bring your sparklers

**********************

ROTHWELL

**********************

Event: Rothwell Family Firework Display

Where: Rothwell Conservative Club, 7 Market Hill, NN14 6EP

When: Tuesday, November 5

Time: Gates 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm

Fun stuff & food: Hot dogs and burgers available

Cost: £2 adults, £1 children

Tickets: Available from Rothwell Conservative Club

**********************

**********************