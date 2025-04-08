14 Easter events and egg hunts in Northamptonshire taking place over the bank holiday weekend

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 8th Apr 2025, 12:10 BST
Easter weekend is just around the corner, which means there are plenty of events for families to enjoy in Northamptonshire.

From Good Friday (April 18), through to Easter Monday (April 21), there is everything from Easter egg hunts, to Easter trails to meet the lambs sessions taking place across the county.

If you’re searching for something to keep the whole family entertained over the long bank holiday weekend, look no further.

Below is a round-up of 14 family-friendly activities taking place over Easter weekend in Northamptonshire.

There is plenty to do this Easter...

1. Easter events in Northamptonshire

There is plenty to do this Easter... Photo: Various

There is plenty to do at Stowe over Easter, including Easter weekend crafts. The craft gazebo will offer activities such as decorating crowns and playful masks to fun seasonal crafts. The attraction will also offer an Easter trail. Visit the Stowe House website to find out more.

2. Easter at Stowe House

The park will host a self-led trail, which provides an opportunity for children to explore the great outdoors while taking part in engaging species-spotting and counting challenges. The experience lasts approximately 45 minutes to one hour. No booking is required and the trail is available throughout the Easter holidays.

3. DetEGGtive Nature Trail at Stanwick Lakes

Over the Easter weekend, the Easter bunny will make an appearance at the farm. There will also be an Easter egg hunt and the chance for families to meet the farm's new arrivals, including lambs, calves and goat kids. Pre-booking is encouraged. Book tickets on the Mini Meadows website.

4. Contributed

