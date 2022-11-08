13 Santa’s Grottos in Northamptonshire where your little ones can meet Father Christmas

Lights, trees, presents, lots of delicious food and of course Santa - Christmas is well and truly upon us.

And with the countdown on, that means festive activities are now at the forefront of a lot of parents' minds, with taking their little ones to meet Father Chrirstmas being top of the list for most.

Luckily, there are plenty of places where Santa is available to meet children in Northamptonshire.

Below are 13 Santa’s Grottos in Northamptonshire where your children can experience the magic of Christmas.

Note: Welford Christmas Tree Farm is also hosting a Santa’s Grotto, however tickets have already sold out so the event is not included in our round-up.

1. Riverside Hub The popular soft play area in Northampton has special Christmas sensory rooms to explore, as well gingerbread making, painting a keepsake and meeting Santa. Starting from November 26, the Christmas package is priced as below: Schooldays: Babies three - 12 months, £13, children aged one - 17 years £23, adults £8. Weekends and school holidays: babies three - 12 months £15, children aged one - 17 years £28, adults £10. Booking online in advance is advised. Babies under three months are always free. December 15 onwards is sold out.

2. Bosworth's Garden Centre The Burton Latimer garden centre will host a Santa's Grotto on November 26 and 27 and then from December 3 until 24. Tickets are priced at £11 per child, which includes a gift. Tickets can be booked online. All gifts are unwrapped so children can choose what they would like. The garden centre will also offer breakfast with Santa and quiet Santa sessions.

3. Whilton Locks Garden Village Based near Daventry, the garden village will transform into a winter wonderland, which includes a Santa's Grotto. Father Christmas will be available to see children on weekends from November 26 and 27 and then all week from December 19 to December 24. Tickets are £14.99 per child, which includes a "premium gift". Baby tickets (0 - 11 months) are £6.99. Accompanying adults are £2.50 each. Tickets can be booked online. Whilton Locks will also be hosting ice skating, Frozen themed events, Santa's Grotto for dogs and more.

4. Dobbies Garden Centre The garden centre in Wootton will open its Santa's Grotto on Thursday November 24. Santa will then be available to visit every weekend from them on and all week from December 19 to Christmas Eve. Tickets are £7 when pre-booked online or £8 on the day. An age-appropriate toy can be pre-selected.