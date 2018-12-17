Start Christmas with a bang with Aladdin at the Lighthouse, Kettering

If you’re after a festive pick-me-up then look no further than this year’s panto at the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering.

Aladdin is packed full of laughs, great songs, amazing dance routines, spectacular sets and much more.

The cast are all clearly having a whale of a time and that enthusiasm and enjoyment quickly infects the audience.

Sitcom favourite Arthur Bostrom – the incompetent policeman from ‘Allo ‘Allo – is in his element as the evil Abanazaar, who is seeking a magical lamp and needs the help of poor washerboy Aladdin to find it.

Aladdin meanwhile has fallen in love with the princess of China, which is not helping his family’s bid to win a royal laundry contract – and there’s a couple of officious policemen to contend with too.

If you’re not following the story so far don’t worry – when you’re having this much fun who cares?

The plot is really just an excuse for a series of fabulous set pieces.

The choreography is of the highest quality, something you would expect from Britain’s Got Talent finalists Twist and Pulse (who also play the aforementioned PCs Hip and Hop).

All the leads get their moment in the spotlight, with Lisa Mathieson as Aladdin and Claire-Marie Hall as Princess So-Shi using their West End experience to full effect.

Returning favourites Michael Neilson and Mark Pearce are the real heart of the show, this year playing mother and son Widow Twanky and Wishee Washee.

Kids will love them for their slapstick antics and toilet humour, and there is the occasional near-the-knuckle gag for the grown-ups too.

But the performance’s secret weapon is genie Jason Denton, who doesn’t arrive until halfway through but walks off with the show.

We won’t give away too much but by the end you’ll definitely be tapping your feet and sporting an ear-to-ear grin!

If you want to start your Christmas with a bang this show is definitely for you – you won’t be disappointed!

Aladdin is on at the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering from now until Sunday, January 6, 2019.