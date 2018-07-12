Sitcom favourite to star in Kettering panto

‘Allo ‘Allo – look who’s starring in this year’s Christmas panto in Kettering!

The Lighthouse Theatre will be home to Arthur Bostrom this Christmas and New Year as he joins the cast of Aladdin.

Arthur is best known to audiences as Officer Crabtree, the idiotic English undercover officer, disguised constantly as a French gendarme in BBC 1’s ‘Allo ‘Allo, appearing in 8 out of 9 series from 1985-1992, as well asThe Return of ‘Allo ‘Allo in 2007.

Other TV appearances include Father Brown (BBC), Miss Marple: The Body in the Library, Doctors (BBC1), Horne and Corden (BBC3), Return to Treasure Island and 99-1.

He has an extensive stage career including Out of Order as Stage Manager (UK tour), Noel Coward’s The Vortex (Singapore), Sister Act as Monsignor O’Hara (Stevenage), Birdsong as Berard (Original Theatre Company), Twelfth Night as Malvolio (Original Theatre Company), See How They Run as Bishop of Lax (Manchester & UK tour), The Merchant of Venice as Antonio (Lancaster Castle), Bedside Manners as Roger (Tour) to name but a few.

On the radio, he presented Brian Blessed’s Radio Adventures and Arthur Bostrom’s Summer Holiday for Radio 4 Extra as well as presenting BBC Radio 4’s Word of Mouth series on ‘double entendre’.

Arthur is an experienced panto baddie and this year will be his third time out as the evil Abanazaar – will he succeed in his quest to find the magic lamp? Will Aladdin find adventure? Will Widow Twankey find a husband? Will Wishee Washee find a clean vest? Will the Genie grant these wishes?

From the team that brought you last year’s smash hit, don’t miss this exciting show packed full of all the essential panto ingredients plus top-class live music, a fabulous cast, dazzling sets and a magic carpet ride that soars to new heights!

Aladdin is at the Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering from Thursday, December 13, 2018, until Sunday, January 6, 2019.

Tickets are available on 01536 414141 or online at www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk.