REVIEW: The Wizard of Oz at the Castle, Wellingborough

If you’re off to see the wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz, you are in for a treat.

Once again, The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough is home to a fun Christmas show for all the family that will get you in the festive mood.

You already know the story of L. Frank Baum’s much-loved fairy tale which sees Kansas farm-girl Dorothy and her pet dog Toto whisked away to the magical land of Oz, and the weird and wonderful characters they meet on their journey to the Emerald City.

So what you really want to know is whether the cast, led by CBBC stars Chris Stanton (MI High) and Garielle Green (Wolfblood), can deliver the kind of all-action and energetic musical show you would expect from a family night out at this time of year.

And the answer is that Enchanted Entertainment have certainly delivered a show to be proud of, and to entertain.

Bright, breezy and enthusiastic performances by a talented main cast? Check.

A succession of one-liners and drum rolls? Check.

He’s behind you! Check.

Some innuendo dressed up as slapstick for the grown-ups? Check.

A series of fun song and dance numbers? Check

A chorus line of talented local youngsters? Check

Water being sprayed over the audience by the bad guys? Check.

The good guys overcoming the bad guys? Check.

Yes, this show has it all.

The excellent Adam Rhys-Davies as the Scarecrow has most of the best lines that will have you groaning and laughing in equal measure.

Alex Francis and Gary L Johnson are equally good as the Tin Man and Lion, with Keira Laws making for an delightful Dorothy.

Indeed, special mention to Keira for making light of the dog playing Toto not wanting anything to do with the show on the night we attended.

Toto was just not playing ball, but Keira gamely battled on.

This is a fun show which can be enjoyed by all the family, in a great venue which deserves the support of local people and those further afield.

It may not feature reality television contestants, former pop stars or soap series actors, but the talent on stage here is up there with anything else you could find in the region.

I can’t put it any better than the theatre’s own publicity for the show.

