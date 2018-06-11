IN PICTURES: Creating the giant Kinky Boots for Northampton Carnival

If you took a visit to Northampton Carnival at the weekend you might have seen the rather impressive handiwork of a Milton Keynes firm.

Festive Road have created the four metre high Kinky Boots which will be used for various promotional activities in the build up to the show beginning its UK tour at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate.

It took the team of two as well as four volunteers to create the boots. Linda Hewitt was responsible for sewing while volunteers Sara Matta, Heather Frost and Abigail Stephenson also helped in their creation.

To find out more about Festive Road visit www.festiveroad.org. For further details about the show visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk