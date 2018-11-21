Christmas shows and pantomimes 2018: A guide to the biggest theatre shows across Northamptonshire

4. Aladdin

Aladdin, The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, December 13-January 6. Join Aladdin as he jumps aboard the magic carpet for a spectacular panto adventure. The all-star cast is led by Arthur Bostrom, best known as Officer Crabtree Allo Allo as evil Abanazaar. Arthur is joined by Britains Got Talent finalists and YouTube sensations Twist and Pulse as PCs Hip and Hop, who are also directing and choreographing the show. Kettering Panto favourites, Michael Neilson and Mark Pearce, are back for a third year in a row as they travel to Old Peking and Twankeys Washeteria to play mother and son with Michael as Widow Twankey and Mark as her somewhat useless son Wishee Washee. Completing the cast are West End stars Lisa Mathieson as Aladdin and Claire-Marie Hall as Princess So-Shi.

