The Next Motive: Kettering's Saturday night event exclusively for under-25s

Kettering's Town Centre Youth Partnership (TCYP) is hosting "The Next Motive" in The Yards this Saturday, an event for 14 to 25 year olds.

The Next Motive will feature performances from hip hop, R&B, drum and bass artists as well as DJs.

There will also be demonstrations from graffiti artists, Caribbean street food from The Yardies and a non-alcoholic bar.

The TCYP aims to promote the voice of youth in Kettering and create opportunities for them to organise their own events in the town centre.

The event is also being supported by Kettering Council and Picture the Difference, a local company which gets young people and adults with additional needs involved in creative and performing arts.

Joe Allan, 16, will be DJing at the event and providing all the production, sound and lighting for the concert.

He said: "I run my own under 18s music events under the name JAYYY Events, which is something I have built up myself, and I've got myself known within the local music and nightclub community as one of the new up and coming DJs."

Joe got involved in the event because his friend's mum runs the TCYP.

"Through that I helped with ideas and made sure that the event took the right path as I have experience in the technical and legal aspect of running events.

"I’ve been DJing since I was 11, started doing discos for family and friends and gradually built that into a small business where I did discos for all the local primary schools and other kids discos and even some weddings.

"I play in local clubs and even have earned myself a residency in Leicester playing every Thursday on student nights," said Joe.

The young entrepreneur has just completed his GCSEs at Bishop Stopford school and is now studying a technical production for live events course at Leicester College.

He added: "From what I've seen, TCYP has given young people a a space to put on creative workshops in the town via the open door project, and we’ve had meetings with council representatives and other influential people.

"It’s only a recent project but from the short time it’s existed I feel an impact has been made and it will be good to see what’s changed in a few years."

The Next Motive is open to 14 to 25 year olds and entry will cost £5.

Doors open at 6pm and the event finishes at 11pm.