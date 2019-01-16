Ten of the best things to do in Northampton and beyond this month

From powerful drama to Strictly stars, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Our Lady of Kibeho, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, until February 2

Continuing its Made in Northampton season, the theatre presents the UK premiere production of Katori Hall’s Our Lady of Kibeho. In 1981 in Rwanda, schoolgirl Alphonsine claims the Virgin Mary has appeared to her in the village of Kibeho, warning of the unimaginable: her country becoming hell on earth. Her friends ignore her, her teachers Sister Evangelique and Father Tuyishime scold her, until another student sees the vision, and then another...

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

2 COMEDY

Stephen K Amos – Bouquets And Brickbats, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 18 and 19

As Brexit looms, Trump reigns and everyone seems pushed to extremes, Stephen sees his main aim as cheering us up. As seen on QI, The People’s History of LGBT, Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, and What Does The K Stand For? on BBC Radio 4.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

3 DANCE

Anton & Erin – Dance Those Magical Musicals, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 25

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple in their new, show-stopping dance production. The world of ballroom meets musical theatre with stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography set to theatrical favourites, including Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street and many more.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Mengele, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 24

Expect an atmospheric, evocative and poignant night of theatre with a show exploring the sociopathic and narcissistic personality of the notorious doctor of Auschwitz.

Details: parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Whitney – Queen of the Night, Deco Theatre, Northampton, January 19

Enjoy an award-winning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time, covering three decades of classic hits.

Details: thedeco.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Sandi Toksvig Live – National Trevor, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 29

Sandi realises some people harbour an ambition to be a National Treasure, but following a misunderstanding with a friend has decided instead to become a National Trevor – half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster. Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts and more.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

7 COMEDY

Gary Delaney: Gagsters Paradise, The Core at Corby Cube, January 19

One of Britain’s leading one-liner comics returns to the road with another onslaught of lean, expertly crafted gaggery.

Details: thecorecorby.com

8 THEATRE

The Thinking Drinkers - Pub Crawl, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 25 and 26

The Thinking Drinkers are back on tour with an intoxicating bar-hop through history. Enjoy five free drinks as the award-winning experts take you from the symposiums of Ancient Greece to the classic British boozer via Wild West saloons, Victorian gin palaces and more.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Showaddywaddy, The Core at Corby Cube, January 25

The Teddy Boys of the ʼ70s perform songs from their impressive back catalogue in a career spanning over 45 years.

Details: www.thecorecorby.com

10 STAGE

Alan Johnson – In My Life, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, January 31

Alan Johnson is one of the most popular politicians of recent times and now a best-selling author, his memoirs selling half a million copies to date. Hear his stories and favourite music.

Details: lighthousetheatre.co.uk