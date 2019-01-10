Ten of the best things to do in and around Northampton this month

From Strictly stars to powerful drama, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Full Monty, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 15 to 19

The Full Monty stage play has become a theatrical phenomenon, winning the UK Theatre Award for Best Touring Production. The production, about six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose took the world by storm and has become one of Britain’s most successful shows. The show features Gary Lucy, who has made the part of Gaz his own.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

2 COMEDY

Stephen K Amos – Bouquets And Brickbats, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 18 and 19

As Brexit looms, Trump reigns and everyone seems pushed to extremes, Stephen sees his main aim as cheering us up. As seen on QI, The People’s History of LGBT, Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, and What Does The K Stand For? on BBC Radio 4.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

3 DANCE

Anton & Erin – Dance Those Magical Musicals, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 25

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple in their new, show-stopping dance production. The world of ballroom meets musical theatre with stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography set to theatrical favourites including Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street and many more.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

4 MUSIC

One Night of Elvis, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 11

Europe’s most successful Elvis Presley tribute artist, Lee Memphis King, presents his acclaimed tribute. The show is dedicated to the ‘Vegas Years’ from 1969 to 1977, when Elvis was performing in Las Vegas and touring throughout the US and Canada.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

5 THEATRE

Our Lady of Kibeho, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 12 to February 2

Continuing its Made in Northampton season, the theatre presents the UK premiere production of Katori Hall’s Our Lady of Kibeho. In 1981 in Rwanda, schoolgirl Alphonsine claims the Virgin Mary has appeared to her in the village of Kibeho, warning of the unimaginable: her country becoming hell on earth. Her friends ignore her, her teachers Sister Evangelique and Father Tuyishime scold her, until another student sees the vision, and then another...

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Mengele, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 24

Expect an atmospheric, evocative and poignant night of theatre with a show exploring the sociopathic and narcissistic personality of the notorious doctor of Auschwitz.

Details: parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Whitney – Queen of the Night, Deco Theatre, Northampton, January 19

Enjoy an award-winning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time, covering three decades of classic hits.

Details: thedeco.co.uk

8 THEATRE

Sandi Toksvig Live – National Trevor, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 29

Sandi realises some people harbour an ambition to be a National Treasure, but following a misunderstanding with a friend has decided instead to become a National Trevor – half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster. Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts and more.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

9 COMEDY

Gary Delaney: Gagsters Paradise, The Core at Corby Cube, January 19

One of Britain’s leading one-liner comics returns to the road with another onslaught of lean, expertly crafted gaggery.

Details: thecorecorby.com

10 MUSIC

Enter Shikari, Roadmender, Northampton, January 28

Fresh from winning Best Album at the Kerrang! Awards for Top 5 album The Spark, the soaring career of alt rock band Enter Shikari continues to rise.

Details: theroadmender.com