Ten of the best things to do in and around Northampton in the next seven days

From a modern French classic to a Greatest Showman singalong, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Edmond de Bergerac, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 9 to 13

Alexis Michalik’s hilarious comedy and French theatre phenomenon comes to Northampton next week. The five-time Molière Award-winning comedy features a star cast led by Freddie Fox as Edmond Rostand, alongside Henry Goodman as Constant Coquelin, Josie Lawrence as Sarah Bernhardt and Chizzy Akudolu as Maria. Edmond de Bergerac is the story behind Cyrano de Bergerac; the original production of Edmond continues to play to packed houses in Paris at the Theatre du Palais-Royale.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



2 POETRY

Scriptstuff Poetry, The Lab, Charles Street, Northampton, April 11

This new monthly poetry night is starting in Northampton. Scriptstuff Poetry opens its doors next week, then continues to host a lively evening of local poetry there on the second Thursday of every month. Each event features a headline set from a professional poet drawn from the wider Midlands region and an open-mic section open to everyone from established poets to nervous newcomers and the multitude of Northampton’s poetry-curious. The opening event in April welcomes the Birmingham-based poet Nafeesa Hamid as its very special guest headline act.

Details: scriptstuffpoetry.org



3 THEATRE

Saba Douglas-Hamilton: A Life With Elephants, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, April 7

The highly acclaimed conservationist and wildlife TV presenter promises exciting stories and intimate tales of her life in Kenya with her young family.

Details: castletheatre.co.uk



4 CINEMA

Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 6

Audiences can cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zach Efron and hiss Rebecca Ferguson (or maybe not) as they experience The Greatest Showman in the greatest way possible – with lyrics on the screen so they can join in as loud as they want.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



5 COMEDY

Jess Robinson: No Filter, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 6

The new show by the star of Sky One’s The Week That Wasn’t and ITV’s The Imitation Game is filled with musical comedy and vocal gymnastics, featuring eye-wateringly accurate celebrity impressions from Shakira to Streisand via Adele, Kate Bush and even Theresa May.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



6 MUSIC

A Beautiful Noise, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, April 5

The show celebrates one of the world’s greatest ever singer songwriters, Neil Diamond. Fisher Stevens and the Beautiful Noise Band will take audiences on a journey through his life and music.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



7 MUSIC

Kate Rusby, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, April 7

Of all the stars in folk music’s firmament, few shine as brightly as Yorkshire’s Kate Rusby. A career which spans over 25 years in music showcases her as one of the finest interpreters of traditional folk songs and one of our most emotive, original songwriters.

Details: lighthousetheatre.co.uk



8 COMEDY

Sean McLoughlin - Hail Mary, Deco Theatre, Northampton, April 5

Fresh from opening for Ricky Gervais and Bill Burr on tour, Sean McLoughlin’s new show finds him as the unlikely everyman, trying to plot a course for both himself and mankind.

Details: thecomedycrate.com



9 THEATRE

Fishing for Clues, Barnwell Village Hall, April 4 to 6

KGB assassins, diplomats, Russian Ballet directors and a whole cast of bizarre characters will be visiting Barnwell this week – and murder is in the air. Barnwell Entertainers promise an entertaining night of mystery and suspicion.

Details: barnwellentertainers.com



10 THEATRE

Flash Theatre Festival, various venues, Northampton, until April 6

Some 40 actors will perform 36 shows in the space of six days as the festival showcases the talents of final year undergraduates on the acting course at the University of Northampton.

Details: flashfestival2019.wixsite.com