Ten of the best things to do in and around Northampton in the next seven days

From a celebration of Morcambe & Wise to a circus spectacular, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Cirque Berserk, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 27 to 31

Britain’s biggest theatre circus spectacular returns by popular demand. Combining contemporary circus artistry with hair-raising, death-defying stunts, all designed specially for staging in a proscenium arch theatre, the show promises thrills for audiences young and old. This year’s Cirque Berserk sees the return of its most famous – and most dangerous – act, the Globe of Death, in which five motorcyclists defy gravity and risk life and limb traversing the inside of a spherical steel cage at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



2 THEATRE

An Evening of Eric & Ern, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 23

Highly acclaimed for their portrayal of the legendary comedy duo Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens bring An Evening of Eric & Ern to Northampton next week. Crammed full of the famous comedy sketches coupled with contemporary references in their unique style, the show evokes memories of whole families huddled around their telly on Sunday evenings to share in the hilarious antics of Britain’s national treasures.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Northampton Concert Band Gala Concert, Abington Avenue United Reformed Church, Northampton, March 23

Northampton Concert Band was formed in 1919 by a group of ex-servicemen who wished to continue their musical interests in civilian life. Today the band is stronger than ever with over 50 members under the baton of local maestro Graham Tear. To celebrate this milestone, the band are performing a concert of music that reflects their musical history. As well as performing famous band pieces, like the ‘Dam Busters March’, the band has also commissioned composer Daniel Basford to write a new work for the band. Entitled A Northampton Prelude, the piece will have its world premiere at the concert.

Details: northamptonconcertband.org.uk



4 MUSIC

A Beautiful Noise, The Core at Corby Cube, March 23

The show celebrates one of the world’s greatest ever singer songwriters, Neil Diamond. Fisher Stevens and the Beautiful Noise Band will take audiences on a journey through his life and music.

Details: www.thecorecorby.com



5 FUNDRAISER

The Right Royal Banquet, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 26

Enjoy a three-course meal and wine, accompanied by a programme of exclusive hand-picked entertainment in the setting of the Royal stage at this fundraiser for the theatre.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



6 COMEDY

Comedy Night, Wicksteed Park, March 22

Hosting the likes of Shameless star Mike McClean and BBC New Comedy Award finalist Peter Brush, Wicksteed’s first stand-up night promises to have the room laughing.

Details: wicksteedpark.org/comedyclub



7 CINEMA

Northampton Film Festival, various venues, until March 27

Enjoy a feast of film, including exclusive screenings, discussions, workshops and more.

Details: northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk



8 COMEDY

Justin Moorhouse: Northern Joker, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 29

Justin’s not certain about anything apart from his uncertainty. The golden age of the Northern straight white male comedian has gone the way of the dinosaurs. Can he adapt to survive?

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



9 MEDIUMSHIP

Steve Holbrook, Westone Manor Hotel, Northampton, March 24

The self-styled clairvoyant medium will attempt to contact the dead.

Details: steveholbrook.co.uk



10 THEATRE

Simon Yates, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, March 24

The internationally acclaimed mountaineer, best known for his expedition to the Andes documented in Touching the Void, will share breathtaking tales of adventure.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk