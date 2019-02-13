Ten of the best things to do in and around Northampton in the next seven days

From a bunch of naughty puppets to a drum'n'bass legend, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Avenue Q, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 18 to 23

The naughtiest puppets in theatre return next week following five years in the West End, sell-out runs worldwide and smash hit tours packed with mischief, bad behaviour and political incorrectness. The Tony Award-winning musical is a charming tale of the lovable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Chinese New Year Extravaganza, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, February 21

This spectacle welcomes the start of the year and features an array of Chinese performing arts including the cheerful and spirited Lion Dance, awe-inspiring contortion and daring stunts of Chinese acrobatics.

Details: thelighthousetheatre.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Barry Steele and Friends: The Roy Orbison Story, The Core at Corby Cube, February 15

Barry Steele is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading vocalists playing homage to the legendary Roy Orbison. The show takes audiences on a musical journey in time, in which he celebrates the musical legacy of Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys.

Details: thecorecorby.com



4 MUSIC

The Rocket Man – A Tribute to Elton John, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, February 16

Combining striking vocal and piano performances, flamboyant costumes, a dazzling light show and a talented band, be treated to hits such as Crocodile Rock, Are You Ready for Love, I’m Still Standing, I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues, Tiny Dancer, Your Song and, of course, Rocket Man.

Details: lighthousetheatre.co.uk



5 PANTO

Jack and the Beanstalk, Thrapston Plaza, February 15 and 16

Panto with a difference is on its way to Thrapston – thanks to the talents of the cast and backstage crew of more than 50 young people for this production by Thrapston Dreamers.

Details: thrapstondreamers.com



6 MUSIC

Roni Size, Roadmender, Northampton, February 15

In 1997, The Mercury Prize win for the Roni Size & Reprazent album New Forms brought drum’n’bass to the forefront of music news, making the industry pay attention. Catch one of the genre’s most acclaimed and enduring acts.

Details: theroadmender.com



7 THEATRE

Caroline’s Kitchen

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, until February 16

Caroline Mortimer, the nation’s favourite TV cook, has it all: a sparkling career, a big house in fashionable north London, a (golf) loving husband, smart kids and the best kitchen money can buy. But beneath the immaculate furnishings and studio lighting, Caroline must face the looming collision of living a private life in the public eye.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



8 ART

2019 Graduate Show, NN Contemporary Art, Guildhall Road, Northampton, until March 23

See striking work from potential future stars of the art world.

Details: nncontemporaryart.org



9 THEATRE

Five Minutes Fast, Castle Studio Theatre, Wellingborough, until February 15

There can’t be many amateur dramatic societies that have produced two world premieres of plays by the same author and with the same director – but Wellingborough Cooperative Amateur Dramatic Society is doing just that. Five Minutes Fast, by Ian Townsend and directed by Jane Cox, is a witty comedy about making the most of time, discovering who you are and helping people, set in the lost property office of a Manchester station.

Details: castletheatre.co.uk



10 THEATRE

Camelot

Parson’s Hall, High Street, Irchester, until February 16

The Irchester Players present their annual panto. Follow the adventures of three teenage friends as they fight monstrous knights, discover great dragons and defeat evil sorceresses. It’s all set to the music of Queen.

Details: www.irchesterplayers.co.uk