Ten of the best things to do in and around Northampton in the next seven days

From a classic whodunnit to comedy favourites, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Mousetrap, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 4 to 9

The legendary whodunnit from Queen of Crime, Dame Agatha Christie, has been delighting theatregoers for 67 years with its macabre murder mystery. The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be? One by one, the suspicious characters expose their sordid pasts until at the last, nerve-shredding moment the identity and the motive of the murderer are revealed.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



2 COMEDY

Omid Djalili: Schmuck for a Night, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, February 3

Following his recent role in the hit film Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Omid returns to the stage to try to make sense of the world around him. As a stand-up and acclaimed actor, Omid’s credits range from Hollywood movies and television to live West End productions. Omid said: “It’ll be so current sometimes audiences won’t laugh until they get home and turn on the TV.”

Details: parkwoodtheatres.co.uk



3 COMEDY

Jason Manford - Muddle Class, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 7

Muddle Class promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become ‘middle class’ – causing much confusion. Tickets are scarce but it may be worth checking.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



4 MUSIC

The Last Night of The Proms, Whittlebury Hall, February 3

The Rotary Club of Towcester, in conjunction with Sponne School and Kidlington Concert Brass, present a rousing concert with flag-waving fun.

Details: www.towcester-rotary.org.uk/product/last-night-of-the-proms-2019



5 MUSIC

‘80s Mania, Deco Theatre, Northampton, February 2

The show features the music of 25 chart-topping pop stars with New Romantics, synth-pop and more. “It’s like Live Aid meets Top of the Pops,” says ‘80s Radio 1 DJ Mike Read.

Details: thedeco.co.uk



6 COMEDY

Justin Moorhouse: Northern Joker, The Core at Corby Cube, February 2

The award-winning comedian is not certain about anything apart from his uncertainty these days. Events in national and global politics are difficult enough to deal with – and closer to home he’s starting to feel redundant as a parent. On top of this the golden age of the Northern straight white male comedian has gone the way of the dinosaurs. Discover how he copes.

Details: thecorecorby.com



7 THEATRE

Our Lady of Kibeho, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, until February 2

The theatre presents the UK premiere production of Katori Hall’s Our Lady of Kibeho. In 1981 in Rwanda, schoolgirl Alphonsine claims the Virgin Mary has appeared to her in the village of Kibeho, warning of her country becoming hell on earth. Her friends ignore her, her teachers Sister Evangelique and Father Tuyishime scold her, until another student sees the vision...

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



8 MUSIC

The Illegal Eagles, The Core at Corby Cube, January 31

The acclaimed Eagles tribute act return for a show promising more of their trademark musical prowess and acute attention to detail.

Details: thecorecorby.com



9 STAGE

Alan Johnson – In My Life, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, January 31

Alan Johnson is one of the most popular politicians of recent times and now a best-selling author, his memoirs selling half a million copies to date. Hear his stories and favourite music.

Details: lighthousetheatre.co.uk



10 PANTOMIME

Barnacle Bay, St Alban’s Church Hall, Mayfield Road, Northampton, until February 2

The Charity Players keep the panto season alive with their latest show, with proceeds going to Warks and Northants Air Ambulance. Expect laughter, innuendo and slapstick galore.

Details: ticketsource.co.uk/event/275521