Ten of the best things to do in and around Northampton in the next seven days

From atmospheric theatre to a reluctant national treasure, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Our Lady of Kibeho, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, until February 2

Continuing its Made in Northampton season, the theatre presents the UK premiere production of Katori Hall’s Our Lady of Kibeho. In 1981 in Rwanda, schoolgirl Alphonsine claims the Virgin Mary has appeared to her in the village of Kibeho, warning of the unimaginable: her country becoming hell on earth. Her friends ignore her, her teachers Sister Evangelique and Father Tuyishime scold her, until another student sees the vision, and then another...

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

2 DANCE

Anton & Erin – Dance Those Magical Musicals, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 25

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple in their new show-stopping dance production. The world of ballroom meets musical theatre with stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography set to theatrical favourites, including Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street and many more.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

3 THEATRE

Mengele, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, January 24

Expect an atmospheric, evocative and poignant night of theatre with a show exploring the sociopathic and narcissistic personality of the notorious doctor of Auschwitz.

Details: parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Sandi Toksvig Live – National Trevor, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 29

Sandi realises some people harbour an ambition to be a National Treasure, but following a misunderstanding with a friend has decided instead to become a National Trevor – half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster. Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts and more.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

5 THEATRE

The Thinking Drinkers - Pub Crawl, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 25 and 26

The Thinking Drinkers are back on tour with an intoxicating bar-hop through history. Enjoy five free drinks as the award-winning experts take you from the symposiums of Ancient Greece to the classic British boozer via Wild West saloons, Victorian gin palaces and more.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Showaddywaddy, The Core at Corby Cube, January 25

The Teddy Boys of the ʼ70s perform songs from their impressive back catalogue from a career spanning over 45 years.

Details: www.thecorecorby.com

7 MUSIC

The Illegal Eagles, The Core at Corby Cube, January 31

One of the most acclaimed Eagles tribute acts return for another outstanding show promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and showmanship.

Details: www.thecorecorby.com

8 STAGE

Alan Johnson – In My Life, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, January 31

Alan Johnson is one of the most popular politicians of recent times and now a best-selling author, his memoirs selling half a million copies to date. Hear his stories and favourite music.

Details: lighthousetheatre.co.uk

9 PANTOMIME

Barnacle Bay, St Alban’s Church Hall, Mayfield Road, Northampton, January 30 to February 2

The Charity Players keep the panto season alive with their latest show, with proceeds going to Warks and Northants Air Ambulance. Expect laughter, innuendo and slapstick galore.

Details: ticketsource.co.uk/event/275521

10 MUSIC

Elvis in Concert, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, January 26

Northampton’s award-winning Elvis Presley tribute performer Simon Patrick performs in his home town this week. “It’s always great to come home, and The Deco’s an amazing venue, I’m really excited to be performing there. It’s going to be an amazing evening,” said Simon.

The show also features tribute artists to Billy Fury and Shakin’ Stevens, along with The Viva Las Vegas showband, and backing singers.

Details: www.thedeco.co.uk