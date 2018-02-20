Strictly star Pasha returns to Corby.

Lights, camera…. ballroom as Corby favourite Pasha Kovalev, from the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, returns with his brand new show, The Magic Of Hollywood.

The show can be seen on Thursday March 22.

This amazing new show will be jam packed with sequins, glitz and glamour as Pasha takes to the stage with his sensational dancers, performing Oscar worthy performances, all set to a Hollywood theme. He will be dancing alongside another Strictly professional Anya Garnis. With the departure of Brendan Cole, he is now the second longest performing professional dancer on the show behind Anton Du Beke. He won the show when he was partnered by television presenter Caroline Flack in 2014 but was eliminated first last year dancing alongside Chizzy Akudolu.

To book tickets visit www.thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470