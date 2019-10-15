Shambala 2020: How to get tickets to unique Northants festival

The organisers of the Shambala Festival have announced tickets for next year’s festival will go on sale at the end of this month.

Following another sell out year in 2019, Shambala will return to its ‘secret’ Northamptonshire location in August.

Tickets go on sale at 1pm on Tuesday, October 29 and are only available via partners The Ticket Sellers.

Tier One adult tickets cost £169. Concessions are available. Parking permits cost from £38.

Discounted tickets will be available for adults travelling as part of a Shambala Express coach package, or a Red Fox Guided Bike Ride Cyclist ticket.

Payment plans for all tier of tickets are available.

Tickets will be available via 0121 472 6688 and www.theticketsellers.co.uk

For more details, visit www.shambalafestival.org