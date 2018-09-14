Shakespeare classic given comedic twist in Kettering

All the world is a stage and all the men and women are merely players.

The critically acclaimed Pantaloons will be aiming to prove that the immortal Bard’s words are true with their version of As You Like It coming to Kettering Arts Centre on Saturday September 22.

Welcome to the Forest of Arden, a world of clowns, lovers, runaways and rebels.

The theatre company, which has toured around the United Kingdom, will present this innovative and hilarious version of Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, with folky, foot-stomping live music and their own inimitable brand of buffoonery.

The show is designed for the entire family and lasts approximately two-and-a-half hours.

Tickets for the show are £11 excluding booking fees.

For more details visit www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

