Sci-fi rock'n'rollers Venus Fly Trap launch album with Northampton gig

Venus Fly Trap are celebrating the release of their new album with a release party at The Garibaldi Hotel in Northampton on Friday.

Their eighth album Icon was produced by Martin Bowes from Coventry darkwave band Attrition and was recorded at Spiral Archive and Cage Studios. It is being released via Glass Records.

Icon is the band’s first album for seven years and follows 2011’s Nemesis. The group have undergone numerous line-up changes over the years and currently comprise Alex Novak and guitarist and programmer Andy Denton. The Venus Fly Trap draw equal influence from electronica and goth rock with vocalist Novak describing their sound as “Bladerunner sci-fi rock ‘n’ roll mixed with acidic cinematic visions.”

Opening with Andy Warhol’s infamous quote “everybody will be famous for 15 minutes”, Icon explores the vapid nature of celebrity and the lengths people will go to achieve fame. Venus Fly Trap formed in Northampton in the mid 1980s and released their first single Morphine in 1988. Their debut album followed the same year. In 2016 the band reissued their 2009 best of compilation Metamorphosis.

They have previously toured Europe extensively, playing festivals and supporting artists such as The Mission and Spacemen 3. The album launch will be a multi-media event featuring music and video. Copies of the new album, which is officially released on the same day, will also be for sale.

Doors open at 8pm, admission is free.