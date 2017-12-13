Review - The Singing Mermaid at Royal & Derngate, Northampton

The Singing Mermaid at The Royal and Derngate’s Underground was a welcome antidote to the cold and chaotic run up to Christmas.

Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’magical story of a mermaid who is tricked into leaving all of her sea creature friends and her home at Silversands to join the evil Sam Sly’s travelling circus was brought to life brilliantly by the talented Little Angel Theatre company.

This faultless piece of puppet theatre was performed by Jess Mabel Jones, Lizzie Wort and Gilbert Taylor. All three singer/actor/puppeteers were lively and engaging and had the entire audience completely mesmerized. My daughters fell in love with Jess and Lizzie and Gilbert was everything I imagined Sam Sly to be- bad but very funny!!

The puppets were so cool that the children barely noticed the puppeteers doing all the hard work!

The Underground was a great setting for the show and with the cushion seating at the front, it is ideal setting for families with younger kids and even babies!

The set and lighting was spectacular and really made you feel as though you had stepped right into the dastardly Sam Sly’s Circus – much to the children’s delight!

And the music by Barb Jungr was absolutely beautiful and had all the kids clapping along throughout the show!

If you fancy escaping the real world and keeping the kids quiet for while, I would recommend stepping unto the cosy world of Silversands!

To book tickets visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.