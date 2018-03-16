Review - Shrek The Musical

This week I took my kids to a land far, far away…

Well, not quite but it was the next best thing! We went to see Shrek the Musical at the Derngate theatre in Northampton!

My daughters (aged 5 and 6) are big fans of the Dreamworks film and this wonderful show really did succeed in bringing the magic and humour of the movie to the stage.

The familiar tale of a grumpy ogre who ends up on a reluctant quest to rescue Princess Fiona, was brought to life by the amazing singing, comedy and acting of the talented cast.

My children especially enjoyed the fart/burp song perform the Shrek and Fiona and laughed out loud at Lord Farquaad - the lovechild of Grumpy the Dwarf and Snow White - running about on his teeny tiny legs!!

The singing was of one of the highest standards I have ever seen in a musical. In particular, the voices of Lucinda Shaw, (fairy godmother and the dragon) and Marcus Ayton (Donkey)!

For me, the show really came to life in the second half. Top comedy performances by Ayton (Donkey), Samuel Holmes (Lord Farquaad) and Laura Main (Princess Fiona) had the audience in stitches throughout and Steffan Harri was brilliant as the love-struck tongue tied Shrek!

There were also a few scenes (like the one where Princess Fiona and Shrek finally declare their love for each other) that genuinely brought a lump to my throat.

I love Shrek because it such a far cry from the typical ‘fair maiden rescued by handsome prince’ story. It was great how the messages like ‘beautiful doesn’t have to mean pretty’ and ‘be yourself – even if you are weird’– were even more powerful performed on the stage.

If you are looking for a colourful, fun-packed family show with a great message for kids, then I can’t recommend Shrek The Musical highly enough!

It can be seen at Royal & Derngate, Northampton until Sunday March 25. Tickets can be booked by calling the box office in 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.