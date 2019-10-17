Review: Mallory Knox bow out in style in an emotional night at Esquires

David Jackson reviews Mallory Knox at Bedford Esquires

It’d be unfair on Bedford to suggest there’s probably not many bands which dream of playing their final show on their final tour on a Sunday night in the town.

Mallory Knox at Bedford Esquires. Picture: David Jackson

After all, in Esquires, Bedford has one of the country’s best independent venues.

However, this was the situation Mallory Knox found themselves in.

The Cambridge quartet bowed-out in an emotional night in front of fans, friends and family who had travelled from across the country to see their swansong.

The alternative rockers released their fourth, self-titled, album in August and not long after announced their plans to spilt.

It was their first LP as a quartet following the departure of singer Mike Chapman – with bassist and co-lead singer Sam Douglas taking on sole vocal duties.

Malloy Knox bought their set and time together to a close with Better Off Without You.

Mid-way though the track, friends, family and members of the support bands invaded the stage, flooding it confetti filled clear balloons which were subsequently popped, party poppers were pulled and hats strapped onto band members as they attempted to finish the track.

When the stage cleared, the four members remained, talking to and hugging fans, many who stayed in Esquires rather than heading straight for the exit.

Despite a very emotional finale, the first two thirds of the show had a very ‘normal’ feel to them.

At times it barely felt like an end of tour show, let alone the end of a band show.

Whatever the rationale behind their split, Mallory Knox reminded fans during their 12-song set that even as a four piece, they can pack a hefty punch.

Shout At the Moon was one of the early stand out tracks with Ghost In The Mirror also among Sunday’s highlights.

The reality is, their set list didn’t matter. Mallory Knox dipped in and out of back catalogue showing to any of the uninitiated why their blend of alternative rock resonated with fans across the world.

This might have been the end of Mallory Knox but you can be sure it probably won’t be the last time you hear of its four members.

Malloy Knox played:

Sugar

Wherever

Shout at the Moon

Beggars

The World I Know

Getaway

Ghost in the Mirror

White Lies

Oceans

Wake Up

Lighthouse

Better Off Without You