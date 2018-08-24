Peppa Pig heads to Northampton

Peppa Pig and her friends will be returning to Northampton at the start of next month in a show for the little ones.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure can be seen on Saturday and Sunday, September 8 and 9, at the Royal & Derngate.

Audiences can join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and her friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music!

The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in!

Director of the show Richard Lewis said: “The children and parents who come along to see Peppa live on stage will have been following her adventures through the animated television series.

“They love to see all the characters and what they get up to. Here they have an added thrill because, there, in front of all their eyes, are their heroes in 3D talking directly to them and inviting them to come on their adventures. When Peppa herself walks on stage the children go absolutely wild with excitement!

“The magic is already there – the characters are the magic. However, you do have to take into consideration the concentration span of younger children.

“I make sure that something new happens on stage at least every nine to 12 seconds: this can be a new character coming on stage, or a new song, or some sort of audience participation. Parents love the characters too and we find that they become just as involved as their children, which makes the whole family experience one that is truly magical.”

The show can be seen at 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, September 8, and 10am and 1pm on Sunday, September 9.

Tickets – priced between £17 and £19 – can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk where more details are available.