Oundle to come alive with culture as festival returns

The Oundle International Festival returns next week for nine days of music, theatre , film and entertainment.

As well as the official programme of events, organisers are working with the Oundle Fringe Festival which is hosting a series of complementary events during the main festival.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, July 4, with The Festivals’ Ceilidh at the Victoria Hall. Music is from 8.15pm, tickets cost £8 in advance.

The following night, the Stahl Theatre hosts The Ronnie Scotts’ All Stars. Tickets are sold out, but there is a waiting list. Other highlights during the week include Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening who headline the Stahl Theatre on Thursday, October 11 and The Big Bach Project on Friday, July 12.

The festival concludes with Party at the Wharf on Saturday, July 13, where Abbamania and Funk Soul Brother will both perform.

Gates open at 4pm, tickets cost £22.50 in advance before fees.

The Oundle Fringe will be hosting music from blues to rock, storytelling and dance across the town and nearly all events are free.

Highlights include award-winning Stamford singer/songwriter Irene Rae (pictured) who will be performing at the Stahl Theatre on July 9, the day her album The Light Game is released.

Other events include Peterborough’s Steel Union and Oundle band TCDC at the Rose and Crown on July 8, a night of folk, country and rock and roll from The Kobras and Oundle’s Matt Carter at The George Inn on 10 July and The Steradents from Kings Cliffe.

There will also be music performed at cafes and on street corners round the town during the festival.

For more details of everything taking place during the Oundle International Festival and to book tickets for paid shows, visit www.oundlefestival.org.uk