Northants' Robyn Wilson releases first single as other county acts share new tracks

Robyn Wilson releases her debut single Hotel Room this week.

The Northants singer songwriter recently joined up with Reverie Records Music Company with the track available from Friday.

The single follows her EP Glass Walls which was released in 2015 and inspired by the difficulties of teenage life.

Wilson, now 19, wrote Hotel Room while in Mexico with family and ‘falling for the boy of her dream’ there. Her debut album is expected later this year.

Wilson’s single is the latest in a line of releases from county acts.

Krysthla are gearing up for the release of their new album Worldwide Negative which is out on August 16.

The metal five-piece released the single Zero Sum Game earlier this year and open the main stage at the Bloodstock Festival next month.

Phantom Isle returned with their long-awaited single Four Walls in May and are back playing Twinfest this month.

Burn Right Up, the new single by Cousin Avi, was released last week. The band has spent the last 12 months writing new material

Northampton ‘technicolour-hardcore’ quartet Blood-Visions have been busy finishing their latest EP True Friend Tapes which is due immanently and Luna Rosa release their new single, I In The Centre Of Pride Next month and headline The Black Prince on August 2.

Metal quartet Ashborn last month released the track Light That Creates Darkness from their forthcoming album while Siderian also released their debut LP Origins in June.

Indie quartet Sarpa Salpa have been teasing their new single Before It Goes Dark which is out next month and have a run of dates across the UK the same month.

September, Kettering’s indie psych giants Temples are due to return with their third album Hot Motion.